Iran summons Greece envoy over ship seizure

In the meeting, the director of the Mediterranean Department of the Foreign Ministry reminded the Greek government of its international obligations given that the vessel had stopped due to a technical problem.

He also condemned Greece’s surrender to US pressure in this regard as unacceptable.

The director of the Mediterranean Department of the Foreign Ministry said confiscation of the cargo of the ship with Iran’s flag was an example of international piracy for which Athens and those who seized the ship illegally will be responsible.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not relinquish its legal rights and expects the Greek government to abide by its commitments regarding navigation and shipping.

Greece’s Chargé d’Affaires said he will convey Iran’s protest and displeasure to his country’s government