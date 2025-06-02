Featured NewsMedia WireNuclear

Iran says to adjust steps based on actions of IAEA Western parties

By IFP Media Wire

The spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that the Islamic Republic will adjust its steps regarding the upcoming meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors based on the subsequent actions of influential countries within the agency.

On Monday, Esmail Baqaei, during his weekly press briefing, referred to the IAEA’s recent report on Iran and threats from Europe, saying: “These methods will certainly not yield any results. For a long time, certain Western countries have misused international organizations and multilateral mechanisms, including the IAEA, to advance their political agendas.”

Baqaei said the content of the IAEA’s report is repetitive and exaggerates certain technical issues, adding that the report was drafted under the influence and pressure of a specific group of European countries. “It is unbecoming for the IAEA to be subjected to such pressures.”

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated: “Iran is closely monitoring the actions of Western parties within the IAEA regarding nuclear matters and will adjust its steps appropriately and proportionally.”

He added that Iran does not want its cooperation with the IAEA to be affected by such moves but is sometimes compelled to take necessary measures.

In response to a question about the proposed elements brought by Oman’s Foreign Minister to Tehran on behalf of the US, Baqaei said: “Receiving a text certainly does not mean accepting or rejecting it. Iran has presented the first written text to the American side.”

