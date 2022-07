Operatives of the spy ring had been enticed into contacting the Israeli spy service, Mossad, by the leader of a secessionist group who had been working for Tel Aviv as a mercenary.

In addition to gathering intelligence, members of the spy ring ignited fires, scrawled graffiti against Iran, and had been trained to carry out armed operations as well as acts of sabotage.

However, all members of the spy ring were arrested before taking any action.