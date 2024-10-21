‘Finger on the trigger’; Iranian military source issues stern warning to Israel

The anonymous source told Tasnim News Agency that if Israel targets Iran’s military sites, the response from Iran will be ‘definite’ and ‘beyond the Zionists’ estimation.’

The source further stated that if Israel targets nuclear facilities, Iran will not only respond but also reconsider its nuclear policies.

Emphasizing that Iran’s ‘finger is on the trigger,’ the source warned if Israel’s possible military actions impact Iranian infrastructure in any way, Iran has made no commitments to maintain the scope, type, or intensity of its responses.

“This is a clear message to Israel, and they will certainly understand its meaning,” the military source emphasized.

“Iran neither hesitates nor rushes; however, the punishment for the madmen will be such that each time they will be caught off guard even more,” the source stressed.

The longstanding tensions between Iran and Israel have often resulted in threats and counter-threats, especially since Israel’s strikes on Iranian diplomatic mission in Damascus in April which led to Iran’s missile and drone operations, dubbed True Promise I and II later in the month and October respectively.

Iran conducted Operation True Promise II, following Israel’s assassination of former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31, and an Iranian military advisor in Lebanon alongside Hezbollah chief, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in an air strike in southern Beirut.