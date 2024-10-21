Featured NewsForeign PolicyNuclearSecurityMedia Wire

Iran shrugs off Israel’s threat to strike nuclear facilities

By IFP Media Wire

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ismail Baghaei has dismissed threats from Israel regarding a potential attack on Iran's nuclear sites, pointing to United Nations resolutions that prohibit such actions.

During his press conference on Monday, Baghaei stated that the Islamic Republic had submitted a detailed memo to the International Atomic Energy Agency, outlining Iran’s position.

He also emphasized that Iran is addressing the issue through the UN Security Council, making it clear that the country will use every opportunity to expose the Zionist regime’s violations of international law.

The Israeli regime issued threats of an attack on Iran after the Islamic Republic launched a retaliatory missile strike on Israel. This was in response to Israel’s assassination of former Hamas political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran, as well as an Iranian military advisor and Hezbollah leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah during an air raid in Southern Beirut, Lebanon.

Tehran has warned that any attack by Israel will be met with a severe response, “beyond the Israeli regime’s imagination”.

Referring to Israel’s continued crimes in Palestine and Lebanon, the spokesperson stated that stopping Israeli genocide and atrocities is a moral, humanitarian, and Islamic obligation, grounded in international law.

He also reiterated Iran’s commitment to regional peace, emphasizing the country’s policy of good relations with its neighbors and its opposition to foreign interference.

