Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Iran wants speedy trial of General Soleimani’s assassins

By IFP Editorial Staff
Qassem Soleimani

Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei has called on Iraq to accelerate the process of trial of the perpetrators of the assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani outside the Iraqi capital Baghdad nearly three years ago.

In a letter to the head of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zidan, Ejei wrote that the assassination of General Soleimani and his companions was a breach of international peace and security.

General Soleimani, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Qods Force Commander, as well as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) – also known as the Hashd al-Sha’abi, were assassinated by the US – and implicated assistance of Israel – on January 3, 2020 just outside the Iraqi capital.

Ejei underlined that the terrorist act violated the national sovereignty of Iran and Iraq and flouted international principles and obligations regarding the protection of internationally protected official figures.

The Iranian judiciary chief also expressed satisfaction over three rounds of talks held by the joint judicial research committee on the issue.

He stressed that those who were involved in the terrorist act ordered by former US president Donald Trump are not immune from punishment.

