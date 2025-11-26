Media WireForeign PolicySelected

Iran sounds alarm over Israeli presence in Latin America, urges action on atrocities

By IFP Media Wire

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araqchi, warned that Israel’s growing footprint in the Caribbean and Latin America represents a serious challenge to regional calm and security.

During a Tuesday night phone call with Venezuela’s Foreign Minister, Yván Gil Pinto, Araqchi said that all states have a legal and moral obligation to pursue and punish Israeli officials for commiting genocide and other major crimes.

He also denounced the United States for exerting pressure on Venezuela and other sovereign developing countries in the Western Hemisphere, arguing that Washington’s threats and use of coercion blatantly contradict the UN Charter and international legal norms.

Araqchi emphasized that the global community must defend the core values and objectives of the United Nations in the face of America’s unilateral and aggressive behavior.

Both ministers stressed the need to broaden collaboration at bilateral and multilateral levels, including within South–South cooperation platforms.

Gil Pinto, expressing gratitude for Iran’s consistent stance, reaffirmed Venezuela’s commitment to strengthening its strategic ties with Tehran and vowed that the Venezuelan government and people will continue resisting unlawful US interference and pressure.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks