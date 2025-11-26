Iran sounds alarm over Israeli presence in Latin America, urges action on atrocities

During a Tuesday night phone call with Venezuela’s Foreign Minister, Yván Gil Pinto, Araqchi said that all states have a legal and moral obligation to pursue and punish Israeli officials for commiting genocide and other major crimes.

He also denounced the United States for exerting pressure on Venezuela and other sovereign developing countries in the Western Hemisphere, arguing that Washington’s threats and use of coercion blatantly contradict the UN Charter and international legal norms.

Araqchi emphasized that the global community must defend the core values and objectives of the United Nations in the face of America’s unilateral and aggressive behavior.

Both ministers stressed the need to broaden collaboration at bilateral and multilateral levels, including within South–South cooperation platforms.

Gil Pinto, expressing gratitude for Iran’s consistent stance, reaffirmed Venezuela’s commitment to strengthening its strategic ties with Tehran and vowed that the Venezuelan government and people will continue resisting unlawful US interference and pressure.