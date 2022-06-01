Khatibzade slams Germany, France statements on Greece’s seized oil tankers

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has reacted to the identical statements of the spokespersons of the French and German foreign ministries about the Greek ships confiscated by Iran in the Persian Gulf.

He said, “We strongly dismiss such one-sided and unjustified statements that have apparently become an ingrained habit of those who issue them.”

Khatibzadeh added, “We recommend these countries to support judicial processes that are based on international rules and regulations aimed at guaranteeing freedom of navigation and maritime security instead of escaping forward and giving pointless support to violations committed by the Greek vessels.”

Khatibzadeh underlined that unfortunately these countries object to legal moves in Iran at a time when they kept silent toward the illegal seizure of a ship with the Iranian flag by Greek authorities and the unloading of its cargo to enforce the extra-territorial rules and domestic rulings of a third country.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman underlined in the end said that such inappropriate interferences with the independent judicial proceedings of Iran will not help resolve issues at all.

Khatibzadeh said, “Just as we have told the Greek officials, it is appropriate that due action be taken through legal and judicial channels with competent Iranian authorities to resolve disputes instead of making political and media moves.”