Iran sitting volleyball wins Paralympics gold

Iran’s national sitting volleyball team subdue Russia 3-1 in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 to snatch the gold medal in the final match.

Iran advanced to the final with a victory over Bosnia on Thursday in the semi-finals. Apart from Bosnia, Iran have already defeated Germany and Brazil in the Games.

Iran’s national sitting volleyball team have made the final at every Games since debuting sitting volleyball.

Iranian athletes snatched two gold medals on the 11th day of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

In total, Iran has won 11 gold medals in the games so far.