Saturday, November 12, 2022
Iran sitting volleyball team snatches gold medal for 8th time

By IFP Media Wire
Iran sitting volleyball team

Iran's men's national sitting volleyball team won the gold medal at the World Sitting Volleyball Championship in Sarajevo. This is the eighth time the team ranks first in the world championship.

In the first set, Iran overpowered Bosnia and Herzegovina 26-24. It also hit the rival 32-30 in the second set and finally defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 25-12 in the third set and won the championship.

The Iranian national team had already defeated all its rivals without losing even one set.

After advancing to the final match both Iran and Bosnia and Herzegovina received the 2024 Paralympic quota in Paris.

The Iranian national sitting volleyball team with 8 gold and 2 silver medals is the most decorated team in the world.

Also, Sadegh Begdeli was selected as the best defender, Morteza Mehrzad as the best spiker, and Ramezan Salehi as the best libero in the world.

