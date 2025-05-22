IFP ExclusiveEnvironment

Iran faces severe water stress amid 40% decline in dam inflows

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran is experiencing a significant hydrological drought, with inflows to the country’s dam reservoirs decreasing by 40% compared to last year, a senior official from the Ministry of Energy has warned.

Firooz Ghasemzadeh, Director General of the Office of Water Information and Data, said on Wednesday the decline is due to drastically reduced rainfall and record-high temperatures.

“Rainfall this year has dropped by 38% relative to the long-term average, placing it 56th out of the past 57 years,” he noted.b

This persistent drought has led to a sharp drop in river and spring flows, as well as a significant reduction in groundwater recharge, he added. As a result, pressure on existing water reserves has increased considerably.

Currently, Iran’s dam reservoirs are filled to only 52% of their capacity, 22% lower than the same period last year, with no significant rainfall expected for the remainder of the water year.

Major dams in provinces such as Tehran, Isfahan, Razavi Khorasan, Qom, Hormozgan, Zanjan, Kerman, and Markazi are in critical condition.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks