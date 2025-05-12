Iran faces severe water crisis as dam reserves drop by 20%

Experts are warning of an escalating water crisis as inflows to the country’s dams continue to decline sharply.

From the beginning of the current water year (starting in late September) through May 9, total inflow to dam reservoirs stood at just 19.08 billion cubic meters – a staggering 39% decrease compared to the 31.38 billion cubic meters recorded during the same period last year.

The current volume of water stored in reservoirs is 27.26 billion cubic meters, down from 33.92 billion cubic meters in the previous year, marking a 20% reduction. Outflows have also dropped by 16%, from 19.57 to 16.34 billion cubic meters.

National dam capacity is now only 52% full, with 48% remaining empty.

Rainfall has also plummeted, with total precipitation recorded at just 139.9 mm – a 38% decrease compared to both the long-term average (224 mm) and the same period last year (224.5 mm).

Authorities are urging immediate conservation efforts as the water shortfall threatens agriculture, industry, and urban supply systems.