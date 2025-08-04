Iran sends official letter to UN rejecting legality of snapback mechanism

Ebrahim Rezaei, the spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, reported the letter was signed by Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

During a parliamentary briefing, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi outlined recent diplomatic efforts, including meetings in Istanbul with European parties and discussions in New York.

Gharibabadi emphasized that European countries lack the legal standing to trigger the snapback process, as they have not upheld their commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal.

He also confirmed coordination with Russia and China on countering any such efforts, including a recent trilateral meeting.

Iran reaffirmed its adherence to parliamentary law mandating suspension of cooperation with the IAEA, while rejecting any proposal to extend UN Security Council Resolution 2231, mandating the JCPOA.

Gharibabadi warned of the psychological impact of snapback threats, though no new sanctions would be imposed.

Talks with the US remain suspended, with Iran demanding firm guarantees on the part Washington that the attacks last month on Iran’s nuclear facilities would be compensated before any negotiations.