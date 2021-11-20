  Iran seizes foreign vessel smuggling fuel

Iranian naval forces have intercepted a foreign vessel carrying contraband fuel in waters off the country’s southern coast.

In a well-coordinated operation, the Iranian flotilla seized the ship with 11 crew members on board off the coast of Parsian town in Hormozgan province.

Over 150 thousand liters of diesel was confiscated from the vessel and all 11 crew members were handed over to local judicial authorities as part of legal proceedings.

Iran says it will seriously deal with fuel-smuggling in a bid to protect the country’s economy.