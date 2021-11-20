  Iran seizes foreign vessel smuggling fuel

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iranian naval forces have intercepted a foreign vessel carrying contraband fuel in waters off the country’s southern coast.

In a well-coordinated operation, the Iranian flotilla seized the ship with 11 crew members on board off the coast of Parsian town in Hormozgan province. 

Over 150 thousand liters of diesel was confiscated from the vessel and all 11 crew members were handed over to local judicial authorities as part of legal proceedings. 

Iran says it will seriously deal with fuel-smuggling in a bid to protect the country’s economy.

 

IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

