Iran security official: No part of Israeli occupied territories beyond our reach

He made the comments during a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam Sabbagh in Tehran on Wednesday.

Ahmadian highlighted that, strategically, Israel has achieved no significant success despite its widespread attacks on innocent civilians.

“The Zionist regime has suffered substantial losses, is grappling with a bankrupt economy, and today global public opinion acknowledges the legitimacy of the oppressed Palestinian nation while recognizing Israeli occupation and racism,” he asserted.

He emphasized that the Zionist enemy’s attempts to create hype over minor strikes on Iran pale in comparison to Iran’s capability to strike any point in the occupied territories, despite the extensive support provided by US and Western defense systems.

Ahmadian further noted that Hezbollah and other resistance forces have effectively trapped Israel on the ground, forcing its Western and American allies to scramble for solutions to prevent further blows to the regime.

“It is now evident that the resistance is shaping the region’s future,” he concluded, reaffirming the enduring strength of Iran-Syria relations.

Sabbagh, in turn, remarked, “Few can comprehend the strategic depth and scope of relations between the two nations. Those attempting to drive a wedge between us fail to grasp the profound nature of this partnership.”

He added, “Today, Hezbollah and the resistance not only defend Lebanon but also safeguard the entire region and Arab countries against Israeli aggression. Defeating the Zionist project lies solely in this battlefield.”

The minister also expressed gratitude for Iran’s unwavering support across various levels.