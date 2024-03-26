Iran says UNSC resolution on Gaza ceasefire positive step but in sufficient

The UNSC resolution was adopted on Monday, calling for the immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The US abstained from vote.

Kanaani added what’s more important than the approval of the resolution is to take an effective step toward enforcing it, to put a complete and lasting end to the attacks against Gaza and the West Bank by the Israeli tròpps, to completely lift the “oppressive siege” on the strip, to open the crossings to Gaza in order to get huge quantities of international aid to the region without any discrimination and to provide necessary funding for the immediate start of the Gaza reconstruction.

He described the reaction of the Israeli regime to this resolution as an indication of the regime’s clear anger over its “irreparable failure in the war and in the political and international arenas.”

Kanaani added that the UN Security Council is expected to punish Israel for its crimes against the people of Gaza over the past six months and to hold it responsible due to the possibility of its continuation of the war in violation of the resolution.

More than 32,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s onslaught against Gaza over the last 6 months.