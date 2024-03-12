2,000 medical staff in northern Gaza need food: Health Ministry

They “did not find anything to break their fast with on the first day of Ramadan”, it said.

“We call on international and relief institutions to quickly provide food to hospitals in northern Gaza,” it added.

On Monday, Palestinians in Gaza, like most Muslims worldwide, marked the first day of Ramadan under continued Israeli bombing across the Gaza Strip, making it the toughest month for them as they suffer displacement and lack food, water and most basic items.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by the Palestinian group Hamas in which nearly 1,200 people were killed.

More than 31,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and over 72,700 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 27 people have died of malnutrition and dehydration in Gaza due to the Israeli blockade.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

