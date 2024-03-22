Friday, March 22, 2024
type here...
Media WireMiddle East

World will be judged for children suffering in Gaza Strip: WHO chief

By IFP Media Wire

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has stated that the world will be judged for the suffering of children in the Gaza Strip.

“Rafiq is one of many children and young people in northern Gaza who are starving and suffering from grievous injuries. History will judge us all for what these children are enduring,” Tedros wrote on X.

He also demanded a cease-fire and urgent “unfettered, scaled-up humanitarian access” in Gaza.

Tedros noted at a news conference on Thursday that 16% of children younger than 5 in northern Gaza are malnourished — a rate that was less than 1% before the current conflict erupted.

He added almost all families are food insecure, with adults reducing their meals so that children can eat.

Tedros expressed concern about attacks on the Shifa Hospital and its surroundings, where 30,000 displaced Palestinians from northern Gaza have taken refuge from the Israeli bombardment, stating that access to the facility is impossible.

He also indicated that there are reports of health workers at the hospital being detained, noting that the WHO had to cancel a planned aid mission to the medical center Thursday due to security concerns.

Tedros said children in Gaza are dying from the combined effects of malnutrition, disease and lack of water and sanitation.

“The future of an entire generation is seriously at risk,” he added.

He expressed satisfaction with the recent delivery of food to Gaza via air and sea routes, but emphasized that expanding land crossings would enable large-scale deliveries to prevent famine.

“Our requests for aid delivery are often blocked or denied,” he stated.

Tedros urged Israel to open more border crossings to Gaza and accelerate the entry and distribution of water, food, medical supplies, and other humanitarian aid.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks