The protesters included people pilgrimaging the 8th Shia Imam’s shrine in Mashhad and the city’s residents.

They condemned the Zionist regime’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Around 39,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children have been killed during 9 months of Israel’s onslaught against Gaza.

Iranian cities have been the scene of many protest rallies since Israel waged the allout war against Gaza in early October 2023.