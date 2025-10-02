Iran: Israeli attack against Gaza Flotilla ‘terrorism, violation of intl. law’

The Global Sumud is an international fleet seeking to break Tel Aviv’s near-total siege of the Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Thursday, spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the atrocity represented “a blatant violation of international law and an act of terrorism.”

He praised the humanitarian efforts of the flotilla’s activists and grassroots groups that hailed from various countries, saying they had “stood in solidarity with the Palestinian people and sought to break the cruel blockade.”

Multiple boats belonging to the 50-strong fleet of vessels were intercepted earlier by the Israeli navy as they were approaching the coastal sliver.

An unknown number of activists were placed under arrest and the vessels’ communication with the outside world jammed as an effort aimed at preventing the participants’ live-streaming of the atrocity.

The aggression took place amid the regime’s October 2023-present war of genocide on Gaza that has been using the siege as a means of trying to maximize suffering and casualties.

Baqaei noted that the ongoing ethnic cleansing and massacre of innocent civilians in Gaza highlighted the legal, moral, and humanitarian responsibility of all governments to stop the genocide and hold the perpetrators accountable.