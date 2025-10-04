Guardiola calls for global action to end Israeli genocide in Gaza

According to reports from Arabic Sport and ISNA, the Spanish coach urged the global community to act swiftly to stop the “genocide in Gaza,” where thousands of civilians, including many children, have been killed.

“We are witnessing a genocide in Gaza, where thousands of children have lost their lives, and the number keeps rising,” Guardiola said. “The region has been destroyed, and countless people are living without shelter, food, clean water, or medicine.”

He added that civil society could play a crucial role by pressuring governments to take urgent measures to protect civilians and end the bloodshed perpetrated by the Israeli regime.

Guardiola also noted that demonstrations were planned across Catalonia at noon on Saturday, where protesters were expected to demand an end to the violence in Gaza.

The Manchester City coach has previously spoken out on humanitarian issues, calling for peace and justice in conflict-affected regions.