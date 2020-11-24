Iran Says Unilateral Sanctions Impeding Its Efforts to Fight COVID-19

A senior Iranian diplomat has slammed unilateral sanctions as they have had adverse effects on measures adopted by developing countries to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s ambassador to international organizations based in Vienna, said comprehensive, multilateral, coordinated and extensive support should be offered to countries which need assistance to cope with the virus.

“We voice deep concern over the serious repercussion of the coronavirus for many developing countries, including vulnerable nations and those facing serious challenges which are out of their control,” said Gharibabadi at conference of United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) held via videoconferencing.

He said the disease deeply affects the ability of these countries to tackle COVID-19 as well as investment in the implementation of sustainable development plans.

The top diplomat said fighting the coronavirus requires global cooperation and solidarity.

“We are still seeing unilateral sanctions being used against countries, which is a flagrant violation of the objectives and principles of the UN Charter, international and human rights as well as the principles of multilateralism and norms of diplomacy and international relations,” he said.

Gharibabadi noted the campaign against the coronavirus pandemic is a global one.

He also urged UNIDO to work closely with other UN bodies to help with efforts to reach out to countries needing support to fight the coronavirus.