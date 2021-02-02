Iran Says Trying to Get Its Stranded National Out of Myanmar

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says the Iranian embassy in Thailand is trying to help an Iranian woman stranded in Myanmar to get out of the country following the recent coup d’etat in the country.

In a statement on Monday, Khatibzadeh said the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Thailand, which is also accredited to Myanmar, has been in touch with the small number of Iranian nationals in this country during the coronavirus pandemic, and helped them get out of Myanmar.

“The last remaining national is an Iranian woman, and the embassy is trying to make sure of her health and safety and to provide the assistance needed for her departure from Myanmar,” the spokesman said.

Khatibzadeh advised Iranian nationals to avoid travelling to the country until proper health and security conditions are restored, and strongly advised other Iranian nationals who might be still in Myanmar to inform the Iranian embassy in Thailand of their situation and possible requests as soon as possible, so that the embassy would provide the assistance needed.

His comments came after Iranian traveller Soudeh Sadraei said in a post in her Instagram account that she’s stranded in Myanmar and needs immediate help to get of the country.