Iran Says to Work with Russia to Tackle US ‘Media Conspiracies’

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman says the country stands ready to boost media cooperation with Russia in order to counter American “media conspiracies”.

Saeed Khatibzadeh made the comment at a meeting, in Tehran, of the Iran-Russia media cooperation hosted by the Iranian Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the meeting was held in the form of a webinar featuring speeches delivered online by a number of top Iranian and Russian officials.

“We have come together at a time when the world is changing and the coronavirus has affected different dimensions of global economy and politics,” said the spokesman.

He said Tehran and Moscow have a key role in political and economic developments in today’s changing world.

He added fake news have affected the media atmosphere in both countries, highlighting the need for further cooperation to present a real picture of both countries.