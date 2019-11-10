Iran Says Tensions with GCC States Provoked by ‘Hidden’ Actors

Seyyed Abbas Araqchi said some unknown parties support differences between Tehran and the Persian Gulf states.

In an interview with RT’s Arabic service, he noted that it is clear some of the Persian Gulf states are involved in these divisions, leading them to a direction that the people do not want.

Tehran expects regional countries to examine Iran’s initiative to support shipping in the Persian Gulf and to submit Iran their opinion on the matter, Araqchi added.

Regarding the ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia he underlined that “We have only been in touch with Saudis on the issue of Hajj, and in fact there have been some phone conversations between Iranian and Saudi officials to facilitate pilgrimage. We believe that Hajj is an Islamic duty to be held without any problems.”

The UAE’s response to the initiative of Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) was better. Some mutual trips were made, and we believe there is a greater understanding between Iran and the UAE regarding the issue, added Araqchi.

“We hope that more calm will be restored between Iran and the UAE to lead to more calm in the region.”

Araqchi also talked about the unrest in Iraq saying that social networks are the key player of many tweets and statements that reach out to Iraq and the Iraqi people. However, the source of the unrest is known.

The Iranian diplomat made the comments during a visit to Moscow to attend 2019 Non-Proliferation Conference (The 2019 MNC).