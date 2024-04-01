Iran says reserves right to respond to Israel attack on Damascus mission, warns of “consequences” 

Nasser Kanani underlined that all aspects of this “abhorrent act” are under investigation, adding “the Zionist regime will be held responsible for the consequences thereof.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman underscored that Iran reserves the right to take countermeasures against the attack and will make a decision as to how to punish the aggressor.

Israel hit the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus on Monday, using 6 missiles, that killed 7 people including a high-ranking military commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

The commander, brigadier general Mohammad Reza Zahedi, was with the Quds force of the IRGC in Lebanon and Syria from 2008 to 2016.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman strongly condemned the attack, saying

the UN should condemn the act in the strongest possible terms and take necessary measures against the aggressor.

Kanaani described the brutal attack as a gross violation of the Vienna Convention on

Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

Upon a formal request by the Syrian government, Iran has kept its military advisory mission in Syria to help Damascus fight the terror groups in the Middle Eastern country.