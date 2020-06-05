Iran Says Prisoner Swap with US Not Result of Negotiation

A top Iranian security official says prisoners swap with the United States has not been the result of negotiations and there will definitely be no talks with Washington in the future.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said on Friday that US President Donald Trump has failed in many arenas and his team are making fake victories for him.

Ali Shamkhani wrote in a tweet that Trump’s situation is so bad, both in the international arena and in the corona management as well as regarding racial profiling inside the United States that his team has no choice but to produce fake successes.

“The exchange of prisoners is not the result of negotiation, and no negotiation will take place in the future,” reads Shamkhani’s tweet.

Earlier, Donald Trump stated in a tweet that the release of Michael White shows a deal is possible with Iran.