Iran says opposed to Turkish military operation on Syria-Iraq border

“Such action will violate the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the targeted countries, and will complicate the situation and escalate tensions,” Khatibzadeh stated.

He added that the Islamic Republic understands Turkey’s security concerns and believes that the only way to alleviate those concerns is dialog, respect for bilateral agreements with neighbors, as well as the agreements reached within the framework of the Astana negotiations.

The Astana talks were initiated by Iran, Russia and Turkey in 2017 to find a solution to Syria’s crisis that began in 2011.

The Iranian diplomat noted that developments in recent years have shown that military action does not only help resolve existing problems but will lead to humanitarian consequences and complicate the situation in the region.

Khatibzadeh also announced Iran’s readiness to help de-escalate the situation and avert conflicts that only leave victims among civilians and defenseless people.

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country will soon launch an attack on Kurdish groups based in northeastern Syria.