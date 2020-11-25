Iran Says Not Going to Renegotiate Every Single Provision of JCPOA

Tehran says it will not sit for talks on every single provision of the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but will return to the deal if the other signatories keep their side of the bargain.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian president Mahmoud Vaezi said on Wednesday the reality is that the other parties to the Iran deal did not deliver on their commitments under the agreement.

“They failed to live up to their commitments, so we scaled down our obligations in five stages,” he said.

“Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced today that if they return to the agreement as it was on January 20, 2017, the day when Mr. Trump took office, then we will be ready to return to that, too,” the official explained.

He also made it clear that no new talks are to be held on the JCPOA.

“We are not going to sit down for talks and discuss every provision of the JCPOA. … I believe we shouldn’t behave as if some fresh negotiations are to be held on the JCPOA,” he noted.

“Talks on the JCPOA have already been held, and they resulted in a framework, which has gone through its stages both in Iran and in other countries,” he said.

“What has happened is that countries, especially the United States, failed to make good on their commitments. Our most important demand and condition is that all signatories to the JCPOA, both Iran and other parties, must respect their obligations under the deal,” said Vaezi.