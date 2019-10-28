Iran Says Killing Al-Baghdadi No Big Deal, Won’t End ISIS

Mousavi said on Monday the ISIS lives on as an extremist ideology and is a tool in the hands of such countries as the US, which claims to have killed al-Baghdadi in an operation on Saturday night.

The spokesman noted that it was Iran and the regional countries that defeated ISIS. “In our view, the US act was not a big one, because ISIS had already been defeated by us and the countries of the region,” he added.

“Unfortunately, terrorism and sectarianism are still alive and countries such as the US are using them for their own purposes, so we do not see al-Baghdadi’s death as the end of ISIS,” he noted.

“As confessed by the US officials, terrorist groups like ISIS and figures like Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and the likes of those who are at the forefront of terrorist groups have been created by the Americans themselves,” underlined Mousavi.

He said these groups and individuals have expiration dates for Americans and Washington eliminates them when their expiration date reaches.

Mousavi noted that remnants of ISIS could be re-organised by Americans and engage in acts of sabotage in the region.

He said the US is blowing the killing of Baghdadi out of proportion, stressing that’s an election stunt by the US president.

In the weekend, the US announced it killed the terrorists’ chief in an operation in northwestern Syria. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had fled to Syria following the defeat of ISIS in Iraq in 2017.