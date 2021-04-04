Iran Says Israel Benefits from Jordan Developments

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says Israel’s fingerprint can be found in any “sedition” in Islamic countries, including the recent developments in Jordan.

In a statement on Sunday, Khatibzadeh said any internal instability and tension in the West Asia region benefits the Zionist regime.

“This regime’s fingerprint can always be traced in any sedition in Islamic countries,” he noted.

He emphasised the significance of peace and stability in the Arab country, and highlighted Iran’s amicable relations with Jordan.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is opposed to any internal instability and foreign interference, and believes all internal affairs of countries must be pursued within the framework of law,” he added.

Khatibzadeh’s remarks came after the government of Jordan arrested a number of high-profile figures for an alleged plot against King Abdullah II.

Bassem Awadallah, a long-time confidante of King Abdullah II who later became minister of finance, and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a member of the royal family, are among those arrested on Saturday, according to Jordan’s state-run Petra news agency.

Awadallah had helped spearhead economic reforms before leaving as head of the royal court in 2008.

There were initial reports that Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, a former crown prince and the king’s half-brother, was also arrested, but Jordan’s army chief of staff denied the reports and said the prince has been to “stop some movements and activities that are being used to target Jordan’s security and stability.”