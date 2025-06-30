Iran says IAEA should avoid political approaches

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Baqaei commented on a recent bill passed by the Iranian Parliament on the suspension of Tehran’s cooperation with the UN nuclear agency.

He said the IAEA is an international organization with clearly-defined duties and its director general has specified duties as well.

“What we have demanded is that the (IAEA) director general act within the framework of his technical duties without being influenced by certain members of the agency,” Baqaei added.

Deploring the brazen policy of the European troika during the past two decades to exert pressure on Iran, the spokesman said Tehran has always called on the UN nuclear agency to avoid political attitudes.

He noted that the latest “inappropriate” report by the IAEA chief about Iran provided a basis for a politicized resolution against the Islamic Republic by the IAEA Board of Governors.

Baqaei also condemned the subsequent illegal military strikes by the US and the Zionist regime against Iran, stating, “What happened was an act of aggression. Our main request at present is the recognition of the aggressor. The aggressor is clearly known and the UN Security Council must admit it.”

His comments came after the Iranian Parliament passed a bill that obligates the administration to put its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency on hold.

The decision to suspend cooperation with the UN nuclear agency came in response to IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi whose biased report against Iran paved the way for a resolution that subsequently encouraged the Israeli regime to launch a war of aggression on Iran and also prompted the US to bomb three main nuclear sites of Iran in Isfahan, Fordow and Natanz.