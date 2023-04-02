Iran, Saudi FMs talk on phone, agree to meet soon

In the telephone conversation with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian expressed pleasure with the positive trend of ties between Tehran and Riyadh and underlined the Islamic Republic’s resolve to expand its policy of neighborliness.

During the phone conversation, the two top diplomats also discussed the latest state of the Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement and their upcoming meeting.

Bin Farhan stressed the need for Iranian and Saudi officials to keep in touch and described the current measures of the two sides as positive and satisfactory. Amirabdollahian and bin Farhan agreed to meet each other in the coming days.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have recently agreed to restore ties and re-open their embassies after seven years of cut ties.

The agreement was made by China’s mediation.