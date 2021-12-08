Iran: Sanctions not to create leverage for US during talks

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has condemned latest US sanctions on a number of Iranians even when talks over reviving the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, have restarted.
Khatibzadeh said in a tweet that the US cannot stop imposing sanctions against Iran.

He added that Washington fails to understand that its so-called’ maximum failure’ campaign and a diplomatic breakthrough are mutually exclusive.
Khatibzadeh said doubling down on sanctions won’t create leverage and is anything but seriousness and goodwill.
The United States designated the Special Units of Iran’s Law Enforcement Forces and Counter-Terror Special Forces, as well as several of their officials, and Gholamreza Soleimani, who commands Iran’s Basij volunteer force.
Two prisons and a prison director were also sanctioned. The sanctions come as Iran and the P4+1 group of countries – Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany – are to restart their talks in Vienna Thursday.
The Vienna negotiations resumed last week. Iran presented two draft documents during the talks to the P4+1 group’s members laying out Tehran’s proposals on sanctions removal and Iran’s nuclear activities.
The other parties to the negotiations went to their countries for consultation on the proposals.

