Iran, Russia to sign long-term partnership agreement

The channel said a major item in the 20-year agreement is about military cooperation between Iran and Russia.

The Russian media outlet added that Iran has a 900,000-strong military, making it one of the biggest armed forces of the world.

Meanwhile, Russia’s ambassador to Tehran told the channel that the UN arms embargo on Iran ended in 2020 and Moscow is ready for military cooperation with Tehran.

The Russian Zvezda Television Channel also said Iran is entitled to beef up its defensive military might because the US sells arms to several Middle Eastern countries and has bases in the region and US warships are in the Persian Gulf as well.

The report referred to improvement of relations between Arab states of the Persian Gulf and Iran, saying Tehran has also held several rounds of talks with Saudi Arabia to normalize ties with Riyadh.

According to this report, Iran and Russia have huge potentials to expand their scientific and technological cooperation.

The report also says the 20-year strategic partnership deal between Iran and Russia will be signed during upcoming visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Moscow.

Over a month ago, Raisi held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart and told Vladimir Putin that Iran was determined to expand trade ties with Russia.

He reiterated Iran’s readiness to sign the long-term cooperation agreement. Putin also welcomed the decision to finalize the agreement and said Russia was ready to do that as soon as possible.