Iran, Russia Discuss Crises in Afghanistan, Yemen

In a phone conversation on Monday, Mohammad Javad Zarif of Iran and his Russian opposite number Sergei Lavrov discussed the latest developments pertaining to the political crisis in Afghanistan as well as the peace trend in the country.

They also discussed the latest developments in Yemen and the necessity of the establishment of a lasting ceasefire in the country.

Among other issues which came up for discussion was the coronavirus pandemic in the region and across the world as well as collective methods of fighting the disease.