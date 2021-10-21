Iran, Russia Discuss Closer Military Cooperation

A senior Iranian military official says Tehran-Moscow relations will tremendously expand in the near future thanks to the conclusion and implementation of the arms deals signed by both sides.

Major General Mohammad Baqeri, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, further said Iran-Russia military and defense cooperation has been growing in recent years.

He said relations between Iran and Russia, as two important partners on the international stage, is expanding.

General Baqeri touched upon an Iranian armada having crossed the Atlantic Ocean for the first time recently and having participated in a Russian naval parade, calling for closer cooperation between the two sides in military and defense areas.

He made the comment in the Russian port city of St. Petersburg where he arrived as part of his Russia visit to meet officials of the Russian Navy, namely Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Vice-Admiral Vladimir Lvovich Kasatonov.

Upon arrival, general Baqeri was officially received by admiral Kasatonov and a number of high-ranking Russian generals.

After the welcoming ceremony, the two top generals inspected the guard of honour before taking part in talks where Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali and military top brass from both countries were also present.

In the meeting, general Kasatonov said Iranian and Russian navies had had close cooperation in recent years and held numerous war games.

He said the two sides will continue their cooperation.