Iran, Russia, China to Start Joint Military Drills Friday

At a news conference on Wednesday, senior Spokesman for Iranian Armed Forces, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, said the joint exercises between Iran, Russia and China will be held as of Friday.

Referring to the importance of the maneuver, he said the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman are key areas for the world trade, and many countries navigate through this region, so providing its security is of crucial significance.

“Iran has so far proven that it always strives to provide security for international waterways, especially in this key area. Therefore, this exercise will also be held to enhance the experience of ensuring safety of international trade in the region,” he added.

He said the exchange of security experience between Tehran, Moscow and Beijing and counter-terrorism and piracy as well as countering terrorism and piracy are among the other goals of the drill.

Shekarchi further noted that the security achievements of this exercise will be for all countries of the world and it will lead to more stability.

The Iranian general also said that the other goal of the exercise is to gain and exchange experience in the field of marine rescue operations, which will be carried out since the launch of the exercise.