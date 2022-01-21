Iran, Russia, China hold joint naval drill

The combined drill code-named Maritime Security Belt 2022 involves surface and flight units of the naval forces of the Iranian Army and the IRGC as well as the navies of Russia and China.

The naval units of Iran, Russia and China led by Iran’s Jamaran Destroyer opened fire on pre-designated targets using 20mm weapons.

After firing on the surface and maritime targets, an operation is launched to regain a ship hijacked by warships.

Earlier, Rear Admiral Mostafa Tajeddini, spokesman for Maritime Security Belt 2022, said this is the third combined exercise that will continue in the future with its motto being “Together for Peace and Security”.

He said the purpose of this drill is to strengthen security in the region and expand multilateral cooperation between the three countries.

Rear Admiral Tajeddini added that the goals of this exercise also include strengthening the security of international maritime trade, combating piracy and maritime terrorism, exchanging information regarding maritime rescue and exchanging operational and tactical experiences.