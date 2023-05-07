Iran runners-up at IIHF Ice Hockey Women’s Asia

The Iranian women’s team has finished as a runner-up at the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey Women’s Asia and Oceania Championship finals, putting on an astonishing performance during their first appearance in the continent.

The Iranian women came second in the final match of the international tournament after losing to Thailand 3-1 on Sunday.

Having defeated India, Kuwait and Kyrgyzstan in the primary stage and after thrashing the UAE team in the play-offs, the Iranian women made it to the semi-final to face Singapore and managed to achieve their fifth victory in a row.

The team won India 17-1, Kuwait 20-0, Kyrgyzstan 26-0, the UAE 14-0 and Singapore 3-0 in the competition.

The sports event started on April 30 in the Thai capital of Bangkok and finished on May 7.

Farzad Hooshidari and Azam Sanaei were, respectively, the head coach and coach of the Iranian women’s team in the international competition.

The IIHF Women’s Asia and Oceania Championship is an international women’s ice hockey tournament run by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

This year’s event marked the IIHF women’s debut for Iran and Kyrgyzstan.