Iran Rules Out Any Negotiation over Its Missile Program

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says there is no point in raising the issue of Iran’s missile program as its case was closed with the 2015 nuclear deal and the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has never held, is not holding, and will not hold any negotiation over its defence power. Iran’s defence power is defined based on the country’s national needs and we pursue them independently,” Khatibzadeh told reporters on Monday.

“Regarding the issue of missiles, it has once been stipulated in the JCPOA and the (UN Security Council) Resolution 2231, and the case is over,” he stressed.

Khatibzadeh said the Americans who participated in the nuclear talks between Tehran and world powers “know that after ‘verification’ of the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program, the issue of missiles – which is of secondary importance – is null and void, and there is no point in raising it.”

“It was for the same reason that on January 16, 2016, the contents of all previous UN Security Council resolutions including Resolution 1929 were annulled. The remaining restrictions will also be lifted and annulled eight years after the implementation, namely in January 2023, based on the JCPOA timetable.”

Khatibzadeh reiterated the point that Iran “basically won’t renegotiate even a single part of the JCPOA. The Americans well know these comments just serve domestic purposes, and are of no value to the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“Our response has not changed. Full and unconditional implementation of the JCPOA and compensating the damages caused [by Trump’s withdrawal from JCPOA],” he added.