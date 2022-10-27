Thursday, October 27, 2022
IFP ExclusiveLegalHuman Rights

Iran’s rights chief slams intl. rights organizations for silence on Shiraz terror attack

By IFP Editorial Staff
Kazem Gharibabadi

Iran’s human rights chief has criticized international human rights organizations for remaining tight-lipped in the face of the bloody terrorist attack that targeted a holy Shia shrine in the Iranian city of Shiraz.

In a tweet, Kazem Gharibabadi, secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights and the Judiciary chief’s deputy for international affairs, said 17,000 Iranians had fallen victim to acts of terror in the country over the past four decades.

“Terrorists continue to target innocent Iranian civilians” to this day, he said, reacting to a Daesh-claimed terrorist attack on the Shrine of Shah Cheragh in Shiraza, Fars Province, which claimed 15 lives and injured dozens of others on Wednesday night.

He also slammed the Western countries for providing support to anti-Iran terrorists, saying, “Based in the U.S. & Europe, the terrorists enjoy their unwavering backing.”

“Why are human rights organizations keeping silent on this fatal terror attack,” the senior official asked.

