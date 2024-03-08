Friday, March 8, 2024
Iran stresses reserves right to respond to any Israeli threat or action

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran reserves the right to respond to any threat or move by the Israeli regime against its national security, the country’s permanent envoy to the United Nations has reiterated in a letter to the world body.

Amir Saeid Iravani, in his letter jointly addressed to the UN chief Antonio Guterres and the president of the UN Security Council (UNSC) Yamazaki Kazuyuki on Thursday, stated that Iran has the ‘legitimate’ and ‘inherent’ right based on international law and the United Nations Charter to ward off “any adventurism or destructive move by the Israeli regime.”

The letter was in reaction to an earlier letter by the Israel regime’s foreign minister Israel Katz, claiming that Iran has stepped up weapons deliveries to the Hezbollah resistance movement in Lebanon.

The letter dismissed the Israeli allegation as ‘completely baseless,’ arguing that the regime seeks to divert the world’s attention from its ongoing genocidal campaign in the Gaza Strip that has so far left nearly 31,000 people dead and the entire besieged territory almost in ruins.

While rejecting the accusation, the Iranian diplomat stressed Iran supports the ‘inherent right’ of the resistance movements in Syria and Lebanon to respond to Israeli aggression.

