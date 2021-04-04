Iran Returns 28 Antiquities Smuggled to Austria

Twenty-eight ancient Iranian relics illegally smuggled out of Iran have been returned home from Austria.

The antiquities were returned on Saturday, April 3, 2021, by an Iranian diplomat through a diplomatic cargo.

The relics were repatriated thanks to the arrangements made by the Iranian Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Cultural Heritage after legal procedures.

Iran had received these ancient artefacts from Austria back in July 2020.

The antique objects had been illegally taken out of Iran by profiteers and smuggled into Austria. The relics were delivered to the Iranian representative in Austria on July 9, 2020 under a judicial cooperation agreement between the two countries with the cooperation of Iran and Austria’s Interpol offices.