Iran warns it will take retaliatory measures if IAEA adopts resolution

“Certainly, the IAEA should not expect the Islamic Republic of Iran to continue its broad and friendly cooperation,” the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi, said on state TV when asked how Tehran would respond if the resolution is passed by the IAEA’s board of governors meeting on Monday.

Kamalvandi said Iran has warned in previous resolutions, but they did not pay attention, and the result was that we increased the production of 60 percent enrichment by 7 times, launched 20 chains, and installed advanced 13th-generation machines.

He said Tehran has prepared a list of measures if such a resolution is passed in the Monday session.

Kamalvandi said part of the measures will be technical, and part of it will concern the nature of Iran’s cooperation with the agency.

“We have repeatedly emphasized that we do not have enrichment above 60 percent and that the momentary increase in enrichment occurred due to technical conditions (such as a decrease in feed in centrifuge machines). This issue was resolved after consideration, but the media and resolutions quietly passed it by,” he stated.

The spokesman stressed that the Europeans are seeking to adopt an anti-Iran resolution in an effort to trigger the snapback mechanism in the coming months.

The Europeans reportedly plan to submit a draft resolution to the IAEA Board of Governors at the meeting. This creates a window to trigger the snapback of all UN sanctions on Tehran under a previous 2015 nuclear deal before the mechanism expires in October.

An IAEA resolution could further complicate nuclear talks between Iran and the United States. Tehran has already pledged to take decisive countermeasures should the snapback mechanism be activated.

In a Friday post on his X account, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned Britain, France, and Germany over their “malign action” of drafting a resolution, calling it a “strategic mistake.”

“After years of good cooperation with the IAEA — resulting in a resolution which shut down malign claims of a ‘possible military dimension’ (PMD) to Iran’s peaceful nuclear program — my country is once again accused of ‘non-compliance’,” Araghchi wrote.

An IAEA report on Saturday accused Tehran of further increasing its stockpile of enriched uranium. Tehran called the report fully biased and politically motivated.

The IAEA report claimed that Iran has sharply increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to up to 60 percent, close to the roughly 90 percent level needed for atomic weapons.

In its quarterly report, the agency said that as of May 17, Iran possesses an estimated 408.6 kilograms of uranium enriched up to 60 percent, marking an increase of 133.8 kilograms since the previous report in February.

Iran has denounced as “political” and unbalanced the report by the United Nations nuclear watchdog, which it said has been drafted under European pressure.