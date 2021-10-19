Iran Resumes Issuing Visas for Foreigners from October 23

Iran will in a few days resume issuance of tourist visas for foreigners after a 19-month halt, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ezzatollah Zarghami announced the news after a meeting with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Health Minister Bahram Einollahi on Tuesday.

“After numerous meetings of government officials and experts … the issuance of tourist visas will be resumed from October 23.” Zarghami said.

The minister added that the guidelines on how to issue the visas are prepared based on health protocols. He called on his colleagues and all occupational associations involved in visits by foreign tourists to seriously follow the protocols and make sure no one neglects them.

“Unfortunately, despite historical, natural, pilgrimage, health, educational and other advantages and [tourist] attractions, we never had the standing we deserved in the world and over this period, the coronavirus disease worsened things,” he said.

Iran suspended issuance of visas for foreign tourists in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, except for visitors who sought to come to the country for treatment, trade and education.

Zarghami now says, based on a directive by President Ebrahim Raisei, issuance of visas will resume starting from October 23.