IFP ExclusiveCultural Heritage

Report: Cultural embezzlement in Tehran Municipality involving precious paintings

By IFP Editorial Staff

An Iranian newspaper reported 30 famous paintings of Imam Ali Museum affiliated with Tehran Municipality have been secretly transferred to Dubai.

According to Sazandegi Newspaper, nearly half of the paintings have purportedly been sold there but the other half of the works of art are still there.

At the beginning of this year, a letter was sent to the museum that said one of the managers signed the permission of the municipality to allow the 30 paintings to leave Tehran for the UAE but he did not push for their return later, the newspaper added.

They include paintings from Enayatollah Nazari, Aliakbar Sadeghi and Aydin Aghdashlou.

Tehran Municipality has yet to comment on the report.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks