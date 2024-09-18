Report: Cultural embezzlement in Tehran Municipality involving precious paintings

According to Sazandegi Newspaper, nearly half of the paintings have purportedly been sold there but the other half of the works of art are still there.

At the beginning of this year, a letter was sent to the museum that said one of the managers signed the permission of the municipality to allow the 30 paintings to leave Tehran for the UAE but he did not push for their return later, the newspaper added.

They include paintings from Enayatollah Nazari, Aliakbar Sadeghi and Aydin Aghdashlou.

Tehran Municipality has yet to comment on the report.