Cultural HeritageIFP Exclusive

Remains of Sassanid era fire temple discovered in Lorestan, western Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

An Iranian official has announced the discovery of the four-arched remains of the Sassanid era fire temple in Rashidabad Village in Kohdasht, in the western Iranian province of Lorestan.   

According to Khabar Online news outlet, Ata Hasanpour the director general of Lorestan’s Cultural Heritage Department spoke about the emergency excavation in Rashidabad Village, saying rescue operations and emergency excavation have been carried out in the village following an unauthorized excavation in early spring of this year.

He added that following intelligence and security control, the unauthorized excavator was arrested, and after several months of consultations and follow-ups, the legal excavation was done in 15 days, which resulted in the unearthing of the bulk of the fire temple.

Hasanpour noted that the discovery of the fire temple has identified the missing historical link of the Sassanid era in the west of Lorestan province.

He further said during the rescue excavation, the main four arches (four jars), the fire pit, architectural elements and angles such as decorative plasters have been discovered.

Meanwhile, the Tacaf hall and the outer fence of the fire temple have also been unearthed.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks