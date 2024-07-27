UNESCO lists Iran’s Hegmataneh as world heritage site

Hegmataneh (also known as Ecbatana) is located in a suburban part of the western city of Hamedan and covers an area of 50 acres. its history dates back more than 3000 years, that is, to the time of the Median dynasty.

Dieoces, the founder of the Median Empire, chose Hegmataneh as his capital city. Architects of that era enclosed all the residential, military and administrative buildings within a wall that was some 9 meters tall.

After the fall of the Median dynasty, the Achaemenid Empire started to build its kingdom in the city.

Hegmataneh was also very famous for the following dynasties, namely Seljuk, Parthian, Sassanid and Islamic dynasties such as Al-e-Bouyeh (the House of Bouyeh).