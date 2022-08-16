Iran responds to EU-drafted nuclear deal text

No details have been revealed about the content of Iran’s response by EU officials, but remarks made by insiders and officials earlier in the day indicated that both sides are closer than ever to an agreement after months of intensive negotiations in the Austrian capital Vienna and Qatar’s Doha.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Monday, “We will relay our final conclusion on the outstanding issues to the EU coordinator in writing by midnight today to see what feedback it will have and what reaction the US will show.”

Iran had announced it needs written sanctions relief and economic engagement guarantees to reap the benefits of the restored Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear agreement with the West.

On an upbeat note, Western official have hinted that the safeguards agreement is on the home stretch towards a resolution.

Officials say with Iran having sent its response to the “final” EU proposal, the ball is in the US court to decide whether it wants to re-join the remaining parties to the JCPOA – namely Iran, Russia, China, UK, France and Germany – after its 2018 withdrawal and save the deal.

Amirabdollahian has said if the talks fail, “We also have our own Plan B, but this issue must be resolved through talks.”